Garrett Wilson's 25-Yard Touchdown Reception Gives Ohio State 10-7 Lead At Michigan

Wilson had two catches on the drive, including the score with a defensive back draped all over him.

Ohio State’s offense was struggling early in Saturday’s rivalry game at Michigan until quarterback C.J. Stroud engineered a four-play, 56-yard drive that ended with wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s 25-yard touchdown reception.

Wilson made the catch with defensive back Vincent Gray draped all over him and while falling backward over the pylon. It gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.

