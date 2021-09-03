Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

The 38-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Olave helped the Buckeyes regain the lead early in the third quarter.

With the momentum favoring Minnesota coming out of halftime, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud engineered a seven-play, 81-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chris Olave.

It marked the first career touchdown pass for the former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who was named the starter over classmate Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord in fall camp. It also gave the Buckeyes a 17-14 lead after surrendering 14 straight points to the Golden Gophers.

Stroud is now 10-of-18 passing for one touchdown and one interception.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Harry Miller, Cam Brown Among Those Unavailable Against Minnesota

Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Three Ohio State Keys to Victory Against Minnesota

Ohio State Defensive End Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!