What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win At Nebraska

Ohio State won its 26th straight Big Ten game with a tougher-than-expected victory at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a record-setting day for the offense, catching 15 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown. The defense, meanwhile, was led by redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman, who finished the game with seven tackles, one pass break up and one sack.

Fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles also added four field goals for the second week in a row, once again making the difference in a nine-point game.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

“Before the game began, Ohio State announced star wide receiver Garrett Wilson would miss the game. My initial reaction was that it wasn't a big deal. That's not meant to be dismissive of Wilson's talent, as he's one of the best receivers in the country and may be a first-round draft pick. Rather, it was a statement about the condition of the Ohio State receiver corps.

It's stacked. Endlessly. Keep in mind that Jameson Williams leads Alabama in receiving yards this year, and the only reason he's with the Tide is because he couldn't crack the top of the depth chart in Columbus. So when Wilson misses a game, Smith-Njigba takes on a more prominent role in the offense and sets a school record for receptions in a game with 15.

“No big deal! Just your standard 15-catch, 240-yard day. And he wasn't alone! Chris Olave had a ‘quiet’ day, finishing with only seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming saw some action, too, with 12 combined targets on the afternoon, though they finished with only four catches for 47 yards.

Bill Landis, The Athletic

“What a puzzling turn of events it’s been to see a team that had one of the worst statistical defenses in football and a splashy offense morph into one that’s won with defense and special teams the past two weeks. The Buckeyes have vaulted into the top 25 nationally in defensive stop rate, and they held Nebraska to three scores on 15 possessions Saturday — with some help from missed field goals and general cowardice by Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, whose lack of aggressiveness in scoring areas cost his team a chance to spring an upset. OSU kicker Noah Ruggles, who’s proved to be incredibly valuable and reliable the past two weeks, made four field goals for the second consecutive game.

“Meanwhile, the offense is largely stuck in neutral, and even that might be generous.

“Sure, the final counting stats look good if you don’t bother to pry any deeper. But here’s what prying reveals: Ohio State has scored four touchdowns on 27 possessions in its past two games. It was 1-for-6 in scoring touchdowns in the red zone against Penn State last week and 1-for-3 against Nebraska on Saturday. The 5.9 yards per play it averaged against the Cornhuskers are the third fewest in a game since (Ryan) Day became head coach, trailing the 2019 Penn State game (5.0) and the 2020 Alabama game (5.5).”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

“The Buckeyes may climb to the No. 4 spot in the actual rankings, and they can safely keep themselves into the top four by winning a fifth straight Big Ten championship.

“Should Ohio State be concerned after a 26-17 scare at Nebraska? C.J. Stroud passed for 405 yards and two TDs, but he also threw two picks in a pass-happy attack. The Buckeyes had nearly a 2-to-1 pass/run ratio. The close call took away from a breakout performance from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 15 catches for 240 yards and a TD with Garrett Wilson out.

“That's back-to-back uneven performances for the Buckeyes, and they will try to get back on track at home against Purdue.”

Riley Thomas, Scarlet And Game

“The offense has plenty of problems that must be figured out. The production has had a massive dropoff in the last two weeks, and questionable play-calling is part of the blame.

“Ohio State football fans are used to seeing Ryan Day meticulously pick apart defenses with his exceptional play-calling, showing absolutely no remorse with his aggressive style. Where has that gone? It seems Day has become far more conservative at times, as seen in running the ball three times in a row into a cloud of dust on one particular series vs. Nebraska.

“In addition to being conservative at times, the play-calling seems less detail-orientated and simplified. Day has been fantastic setting up big plays in nearly every game, that has not been quite so present. Plus, his overall decision-making has been head-scratching at times.

“Day has been conservative in the wrong situations, as well as aggressive at the wrong times. The situational play-calling has not been there.

“Why would the Buckeyes drop back to pass on a first and 10 in the clutch when they finally were running the ball effectively, ultimately chewing the clock to escape with a win. Instead, C.J. Stroud drops back to pass and is stripped, thankfully, Luke Wypler managed to fall on the ball preventing a turnover.

“Still, this ended up putting the Bucks in a very tough situation now sitting at 2nd and 19. In the end, Ohio State got the yardage they needed and kicked the game-ending field goal, but Day should not have ever put them in this situation, to begin with.”

Justin Holbrock, NBC4

"Nebraska went 1-for-12 on third down. Ohio State’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, especially when the Cornhuskers were driving in Buckeyes territory. The defense also recorded at least five sacks for a fourth-straight game, putting non-stop pressure on the always dangerous Adrian Martinez.

"Early in the first quarter, Ohio State stopped Nebraska on 3rd and 2 at the OSU-25 yard line, forcing them to take a field goal, which went wide left.

"The Buckeyes stopped Nebraska again with four minutes left in the first half on 3rd and 7 from the OSU 22-yard line, allowing one yard on a quarterback keeper. Nebraska made the field goal that time but not the third time.

"On a crucial 3rd and 4 from the Buckeyes 13-yard line, Ohio State got pressure on Martinez forcing an incomplete pass and another field goal attempt, which Nebraska missed again with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

"Finally, following an Ohio State punt with less than six minutes left in a six-point game, OSU’s defense forced Nebraska to go three and out, allowing the offense to add a field goal and seal the win."

Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News

“Ohio State will move up into the fourth spot following its 26-17 win over Nebraska. It wasn't an overly impressive victory, but the Buckeyes will move up as a direct result of Michigan State's loss to Purdue. The Ducks are Ohio State's biggest Playoff competition the remainder of the way.

“That said, Ohio State is in a good position: It controls its destiny in a tight divisional race and has ranked opponents in the Spartans and Wolverines to buff its resume.

“Ohio State's main focus is getting to Indianapolis with just one loss and winning the conference championship. A win there almost certainly sets the Buckeyes up for a Playoff berth.”

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire

“It used to be you could count on the Ohio State football program more or less being able to get some yards on the ground. Even under Urban Meyer, the offense was balanced and leaned more toward the running game out of the spread look.

“Under Ryan Day though, that has slowly been milked away. Yeah, it’s fun to watch the OSU quarterback sling it 50 times in a game, but you have to be able to move the chains on the ground, especially in November in the Midwest. The Buckeyes started to get some yards on the ground in the fourth quarter, but 90 yards rushing on 30 attempts compared to 405 yards passing on 54 attempts is not the ratio of winning football down the stretch.

“Something needs to be looked at there before another game ends up in the loss column.”

Andrea Adelson, ESPN

“When a quarterback throws for 400 yards, it is hard to nitpick. But for the quarterback at Ohio State, that is bound to happen -- especially with two crucial interceptions, a strip-sack fumble that the Buckeyes were able to recover and several missed opportunities to score an even bigger win against Nebraska.

“The final stretch of the season doesn't get any easier for the Buckeyes, who are going to continue to field questions about their inconsistent performances against good teams as they make a push for a playoff spot. Purdue is up next, and Ohio State won't need any reminders about the way the Boilermakers have been known to ruin a season or two.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of Game

Denzel Ward Returns Former Teammate Joe Burrow's INT 99 Yards For TD

Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State's Nov. 13 Game Against Purdue To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Has To “Play A Lot Better” Offensively Moving Forward

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Has To "Clean Some Things Up" After Win At Nebraska

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!