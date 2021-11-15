What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Purdue

Ohio State’s offense bounced back in a big way on Saturday afternoon, tying a season-high with 624 yards of total offense in a 59-31 win over Purdue.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught 10 passes for 126 yards and scored four total touchdowns.

The Buckeyes also got a strong defensive effort from freshman cornerback Denzel Burke, who recorded 10 tackles, and a forced fumble from senior walk-on Chris Booker on a kickoff that directly resulted in points for the Buckeyes.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Bill Landis, The Athletic

“The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, punted once and ended nine of 10 drives — excluding the last one when it ran the final 7:40 off the clock and ended the game with a couple of kneeldowns in the red zone — with points. And Wilson showed that he might very well be the most integral piece to the whole thing.

“It’s under that premise that this thought came to mind: If this is the best offense in college football — meaning it’s back on track and what we saw against Purdue is more or less what we’ll see moving forward — then perhaps Wilson deserves Heisman Trophy consideration in a year in which the race looks wide open.

“Wilson was the team’s leading receiver before the Nebraska game. Then Jaxon Smith-Njigba went off for a program-record 15 catches for 240 yards against the Cornhuskers and caught nine passes for 139 yards against Purdue. He’s the Buckeyes’ leader in total receptions and yards. Perhaps that works against Wilson when trying to make a Heisman case. He’s not even the leading receiver on his own team.

“Perhaps it hurts Wilson’s case that OSU has dangerous weapons all over the place, making it hard to quantify the impact of a singular player. C.J. Stroud is among the leaders in nearly every passing statistic. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has over 1,000 rushing yards. And Wilson, Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave will probably all have 1,000 receiving yards before the season is over.

“But if you’ve been watching the Buckeyes all season, you can reasonably come to the conclusion that Wilson has been the team’s best player. That’s based on a presence and feel as much as it is on stats, which might be hard for the average voter who hasn’t watched every Buckeyes game to take into account. However, being the best player on one of the four or five best teams is a good place to be if you’re chasing a Heisman. And more eyeballs will be watching the Buckeyes down the stretch, giving Wilson more opportunities to impress voters.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

“Spoilermakers? Not so much. Ohio State hammered Purdue 59-31 to add a second victory against a ranked opponent to its resume. The committee favors the Buckeyes ahead of the Bearcats, and it's going to stay the way Tuesday.

“Ohio State racked up 386 yards in the first half and built a 45-17 lead. C.J. Stroud finished 31 of 38 for 361 yards and five TDs. The Buckeyes racked up 624 yards in their most-complete offensive performance in a month. Ohio State gets top-10 showdowns against Michigan State and Michigan the next two weeks. The Buckeyes remain the team to beat in the Big Ten.”

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN

“The Buckeyes are 9-1 with games against Michigan State and Michigan still on the schedule. Those are two top-10 teams to finish out the season, which will present a challenge.

“The Ohio State defense gave up 390 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air against Purdue. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 563 yards and six touchdowns over the last two games. Ohio State's defense will need to shut down both Thorne and running back Kenneth Walker III if the Buckeyes want to avoid a shootout.”

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports

“The offensive onslaught that might power this move up also served as a reminder of the ceiling for a unit that entered the week ranked among the best in the country. Just because the last two outings have featured below-average scoring doesn't mean the the potential of 50 points doesn't linger every time the Buckeyes get off the bus.”

David Hale, ESPN

“The Buckeyes seem incredibly impressive because they've routinely put up a lot of points. But against good teams their margin of victory is actually less than Oklahoma State's. Against teams such as Rutgers, Akron and Maryland, however, they've won by an average of 42 points per game. The Cowboys, on the other hand, blew out TCU on Saturday, but played close games against Tulsa and Boise State in September, which helped frame the narrative that they are a team that has been more lucky than good.

“We also tend to lean more heavily on offense than defense as a metric for success, and on that front, no one outdoes Ohio State. The Buckeyes lead the nation in offensive EPA. On defense, however, Ohio State is barely better than the FBS average. Oklahoma State, on the other hand, has one of the nation's best defenses, holding every team it has faced to 24 points or fewer (Georgia is the only other team to do that). It's the antithesis of the Mike Gundy teams we've come to know over the years, but that doesn't make it any less talented.

“None of this should serve as an indictment of Ohio State, which certainly appears to be a supremely talented team, perhaps one of the few that could truly challenge Georgia. But if we're going to appreciate the Buckeyes' ceiling we need to also consider the Cowboys' accomplishments. Through 11 weeks only Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame have won more games against FPI top-50 teams, and only Georgia has more wins against teams ranked at game time.”

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire

“OK, so yeah, we have to at least discuss the defense right? I mean, I’m sure it’s not on the board of goals to keep an opposing offense under 30 points, but the Ohio State defense couldn’t even do that.

“Some of it was just a product of losing your edge because the game got out of hand early, but my guess is you will not see too many defensive players grade out as champions early next week. The reality is if Ohio State wants to meet some of those lofty goals, it has to be good in every aspect of the game, and today didn’t cut it on defense, especially in the passing game.

“Things are held to a high standard on the banks of the Olentangy, and that’s what you have to live up to.”

Riley Thomas, Scarlet And Game

“The D-line’s struggle was mostly due to Purdue’s game plan to throw quickly. At times, they still threw downfield, and no one got home to the QB. There was a combination of subpar play and passive play-calling that allowed the Purdue offense to feast. At the end of the day, OSU only needed a handful of stops for this game to turn ugly, and that is exactly what happened.

“For the most part, it felt like Ohio State was fine sitting back in coverage with a bend don’t break philosophy. Now, there are real concerns for the passing defense going forward: linebackers and safeties were out of position at times. The steady improvements for Ohio State on the defense are still there and the unit could be completely fine in future games. But some hesitation is understandable after Purdue’s offense had plenty of success.”

