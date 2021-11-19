What To Watch For In Week 12 Of The 2021 College Football Season

The weekend is highlighted by three ranked matchup with conference and College Football Playoff implications.

The end of college football’s regular season is fast approaching, and this weekend’s slate of games – which features three ranked matchups and another top 10 team hitting the road to take on an opponent that hasn’t lost at home since 2016 – could significantly alter the postseason.

That includes No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC), No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson (12 p.m. on ESPN), Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma (12 p.m. on FOX), No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama (3:30 p.m. on CBS) and No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

Michigan State has an opportunity to take control of the Big Ten East Division race with a win in Columbus, as it would hold the tiebreaker over both Ohio State and Michigan.

If the Buckeyes defend their home turf, though, it would set up a winner-take-all game against the Wolverines next weekend – assuming Michigan takes care of business at Maryland on Saturday.

This game features two of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. A big-time performance in this spot could give them the lead in the race.

Wake Forest can clinch its first ACC Atlantic Division title since 2006 with a win at Clemson, which has won 32 consecutive games at home – the nation’s longest home winning streak.

The Tigers, meanwhile, haven’t quite lived up to expectations this season, dropping games against Georgia and at N.C. State and Pittsburgh. A win in this spot would keep their slim hopes for a seventh straight conference title hopes alive, but they’ll need their best offensive performance of the season to make it happen.

Oklahoma saw its 17-game winning streak come to an end last week with a loss at Baylor, and the Sooners could soon kiss their slim College Football Playoff hopes goodbye if their inconsistent offense doesn’t bounce back against Iowa State.

The Cyclones, on the other hand, were considered the second-best team in the Big XII coming into the season. That falls upon quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in six wins compared to five touchdowns and six interceptions in losses.

Alabama can secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons with a victory over Arkansas, which has lost 13 straight games in this series but is much improved this season under second-year head coach Sam Pittman.

This will be a battle of strengths, as the Razorbacks average 233.5 rushing yards per game, while the Crimson Tide allow just 81.5 yards per game. So which Arkansas team shows up, the one that beat Texas, Texas A&M and LSU or laid an egg at Georgia?

To wrap up the night, both Oregon and Utah have a chance to wrap up their respective divisions in the Pac-12 with a win, which could ultimately lead to them facing off for a second time early next month. A loss, however, would eliminate the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention.

The Utes lead the conference in scoring with 38.4 points and total offense with 466.3 yards per game. They’ve also allowed just 10 sacks all season, good for 10th in the country, so they could take projected No. 1 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux out of the game entirely.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!