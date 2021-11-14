Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    What We Learned From Ohio State's Impressive Win Over Purdue

    The Buckeyes dominated a team that has a pair of top-5 wins this season. While they are admittedly still chasing perfection, this team proved again why they're among college football's elite teams.
    Ohio State's offense has performed at an exceptionally high level all season, but Saturday's effort stands out because of the high quality opponent they dominated. Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave were uncoverable as C.J. Stroud tore up the Boiler defense.

    Garrett Wilson's return helped Ohio State break out of a two-game offensive funk, which includes a season-low 466 yards of total offense in the win over Penn State on Oct. 31 and a season-low 26 points at Nebraska on Nov. 6.

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game that his team was "lucky" to hold Ohio State to only 59 points.

    Brendan Gulick and Tommy Zagorski share their Sunday morning reaction to a big day for the Buckeyes!

    Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

    ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State

    Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Annihilation of Purdue

    Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

    2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central Safety Sonny Styles Commits To Ohio State

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Padilla, Styles, Montgomery, Siereveld And More

