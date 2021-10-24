    • October 24, 2021
    What We Learned: Ohio State Drilled Indiana, Continues To Clobber Big Ten Competition

    The Buckeyes have arguably their toughest opponents still ahead of them, but its hard to make a better impression than OSU has through the first four games in the league.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Through the first eight weeks (seven games) of the season, there has not been a better offense in college football ... and that's not really even arguable.

    While the Ohio State Buckeyes perhaps haven't played the toughest defense the last five weeks, the fact this team has hung at least 50 points on four consecutive teams is eye-opening. The Scarlet and Gray continue to lead all FBS teams in scoring, total offense, yards per game and yards per play. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson -- two freshman in critical roles -- are making serious cases for being the best players in the country at their respective positions.

    Think about how ridiculous that statement sounds. And yet, it's pretty darn hard to argue.

    Check out the video below either LIVE or on-demand as we break down what we learned from tonight's game.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    -----

