What We Learned: Ohio State Drilled Indiana, Continues To Clobber Big Ten Competition

The Buckeyes have arguably their toughest opponents still ahead of them, but its hard to make a better impression than OSU has through the first four games in the league.

Through the first eight weeks (seven games) of the season, there has not been a better offense in college football ... and that's not really even arguable.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes perhaps haven't played the toughest defense the last five weeks, the fact this team has hung at least 50 points on four consecutive teams is eye-opening. The Scarlet and Gray continue to lead all FBS teams in scoring, total offense, yards per game and yards per play. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson -- two freshman in critical roles -- are making serious cases for being the best players in the country at their respective positions.

Think about how ridiculous that statement sounds. And yet, it's pretty darn hard to argue.

