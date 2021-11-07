What We Learned From Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

Watch our biggest takeaways from yesterday's 26-17 win, including how the Buckeyes win and Purdue's victory over Michigan State are impacting the Big Ten title race.

Was Ohio State's win against Nebraska "a tough, gritty win" or did they "survive" an opponent they were clearly superior to? It's a great question and one of the many we touch on this morning during our autopsy of Saturday's performance in Lincoln.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a fabulous day, breaking the Buckeyes single-game receptions record (15) and nearly breaking the single game receiving yards record. His 240 yards rank second in school history behind only Terry Glenn's 253 yards against Pitt back in 1995. It was also just the fifth 200-yard performance in program history.

The defense played very well for the second week in a row, giving Ohio State comfort that it can lean on that unit when they offense was sputtering in the red zone.

But what does yesterday's game mean in the grand scheme of things? Is it good or bad for the Buckeyes that Purdue beat Michigan State yesterday? With four teams at 4-2 in the Big Ten West and three games remaining in the regular season, who knows which school will represent that division in the Big Ten championship game.

Tommy Zagorski joins me as we break down these topics and several others on Sunday morning's edition of What We Learned on the Buckeye Breakdown podcast!

