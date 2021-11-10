How Ohio State Could Benefit From CFP Committee's Current Stance

Based on what the committee suggested tonight, I think Ohio State has an advantage over multiple CFP contenders.

One week, head-to-head seems to matter. The next week, it matters far less.

Ohio State is the No. 4 ranked team in the country after the second release of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's weekly rankings, behind Georgia, Alabama and Oregon.

Behind the Buckeyes, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State.

That's right, the Spartans lost on the road against Purdue. The Boilermakers were unranked at the time, but surged all the way to No. 19 this week after posting a second top-5 win this year.

There are examples in the rankings in which a team that won a head-to-head matchup is ranked in front of the opponent that team beat. But even though Michigan State beat Michigan head-to-head just TWO WEEKS AGO, the committee sees Michigan in a more favorable light right now than Sparty.

My initial reaction? That's bogus. When you have two teams with incredibly similar resumes, and they've played each other, it's just plain silly to me to rank the team that lost that head-to-head game ahead of the winner.

But my second thought? This potentially helps the Buckeyes.

The message this week is pretty clear. Gary Barta - Iowa's athletic director and the chair of the CFP committee again this year - told ESPN that the committee debated for more than 30 minutes over how to rank Michigan and Michigan State, but ultimately they see Michigan as "the more complete team" right now.

It feels like a change in philosophy from last week, but one that ultimately just might help the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff. If Ohio State and Oregon both win the remainder of their three regular season games and if each team wins their respective conference championship. It seems like both would get in the playoff. But if there were to be an argument between the two teams for some reason - for example, if Cincinnati and Oklahoma each go undefeated and have a legitimate argument to get in the playoff - I think the Buckeyes would very possibly be "the more complete team" than Oregon.

The Ducks remaining schedule isn't nearly as strong as Ohio State's. If the Buckeyes rack up quality wins over four ranked opponents the next four weeks and Oregon wins games in a depleted Pac-12, the committee's current stance on determining the top four teams in the country lead me to believe the Buckeyes would be back in the College Football Playoff.

Depending on how those games go, I think there's a chance the Buckeyes could also have that same argument hold true when comparing them to Alabama.

There's a lot of work to do between now and then, and winning the next four games in a row is far from a guarantee considering the challenge ahead of the young Buckeyes.

But if they can do it, I continue to believe they will be CFP-bound.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!