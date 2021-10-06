Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Senior CLASS Award Candidate

    • October 6, 2021
    Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Olave Named Senior CLASS Award Candidate

    Olave was recognized for his achievements in the community, classroom, character and competition.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave was named on Wednesday as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which is presented annually to the college football player who has notable achievements in four areas of excellence, including community, classroom, character and competition.

    A former three-star prospect from San Ysidro (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has caught 134 passes for 2,149 yards and 27 touchdowns in 40 career games with the Buckeyes. That ties him with former wide receiver Cris Carter (1984-86) for the third-most touchdowns receptions in school history.

    Olave is looking to become just the second winner of the Senior CLASS Award in school history, joining former linebacker James Laurinaitis in 2008, who was the inaugural winner in football. The award is also presented in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, hockey, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball.

    The 10 finalists for the football Senior CLASS Award, which is an acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” will be announced later this season, with the winner being named during bowl season in December.

