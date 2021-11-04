Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist

The team captain is looking to become just the second winner in school history.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was named on Thursday as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, which is given annually to a senior with notable achievements in four areas of excellence, including community, classroom, character and competition.

A former three-star prospect from San Ysidro, Calif., Olave has caught 35 passes for 562 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. He was also named a team captain this fall and sits just three touchdown receptions from tying David Boston’s school record for the most in a career.

Olave is hoping to become the second Ohio State player to win the Senior CLASS Award, joining former linebacker James Laurinaitis, who was the inaugural winner in football in 2008. The award is also presented in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, hockey, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball.

Three other players from the Big Ten were named finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, which is an acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” including Illinois punter Blake Hayes, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Fans can vote for who they think should win the Senior CLASS Award through Dec. 20. Those votes will be combined with media and head coach votes to determine the winner, which will then be announced during bowl season.

