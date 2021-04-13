Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka Loses Black Stripe

Egbuka joins fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in having his black stripe removed this spring.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka became the fourth player from Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to shed his black stripe this spring, doing so following Tuesday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“He’s another one of those guys that comes in to get work in before the workout and he stays late to get in the extra work,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He has such a bright future for the Buckeyes.”

The 6-foot-1 and 203-pound Egbuka came to Columbus as a five-star prospect from Steilacoom, Wash., where he caught 199 passes for 3,907 yards and 61 touchdowns in his three-year career. He also rushed for four touchdowns and returned five punts, three interceptions and one kickoff for a score.

“I just appreciate y’all for taking me in as a brother,” Egbuka said. “Shoutout to all the coaches, shout out to Zone 6. Let’s keep working. Go Bucks!”

Egbuka joins wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end Jack Sawyer as early enrollees who have had their black stripe removed this spring. Linebacker Reid Carrico soon followed, bringing the total to five.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Florida Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker Includes Ohio State In Top Five

Ohio State Commits Looking Forward To Buckeye Bash 2.0

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Pleads Guilty To OVI

NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Will Reportedly End On June 1

Photos From Ohio State's 12th Practice Of The Spring

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook