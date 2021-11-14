WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

The junior became the first player in school history to catch three touchdown passes and rush for another score in a single game.

Sidelined with concussion-like symptoms while his teammates were locked in a tight battle with Nebraska last weekend, Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson had to walk away from his television.

“I literally had to not watch the game for a little bit,” Wilson said. “I just didn’t feel good and was stressing myself out too much. It's something I would never like to do again."

The Buckeyes went on to win the game against the Cornhuskers, but the fact that Wilson was unable to contribute bothered him. So, it should come as no surprise that he made his impact felt in Saturday’s 59-31 victory over Purdue, when he caught 11 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and took his lone carry of the game 51 yards for another score.

“Honestly, I just came out here and did what I love doing,” Wilson said after the game. “I missed it last week, being able to be out there with my brothers. To come back and be able to play like we did on offense and have the game I did feels good, for sure.”

On Saturday, Wilson became the 38th player in school history to score four or more touchdowns in a single game. He’s also the first Buckeye ever to haul in three touchdown passes and rush for another score in a game.

More importantly, Wilson's return helped Ohio State break out of a two-game offensive funk, which includes a season-low 466 yards of total offense in the win over Penn State on Oct. 31 and a season-low 26 points at Nebraska on Nov. 6.

“Of course you want to have a guy like Garrett out there. He’s a great player,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He’s a great player, his routes speak for themselves and he gets open time and time again.

“Last week, I feel like the young guys stepped up and did a good job, too, but of course you want G5 out there.”

The Buckeyes were once again firing on all cylinders with Wilson back in the lineup, scoring 59 points and racking up 624 yards of total offense, matching their efforts in the blowout win over Akron earlier this fall. He ultimately accounted for 177 of those yards and averaged 16 yards per touch, showing just how important he is to the offense.

“His God-given ability is off the charts, but it’s the football IQ, the techniques, the fundamentals, the route-running that’s really improved,” head coach Ryan Day said. “He’s versatile. He can do a lot of things. He’s very powerful and strong. He’s got tremendous ball skills and played really well tonight.”

If you don't believe him, check out all four of Wilson's touchdowns below:

