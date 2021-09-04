Ohio State’s Win At Minnesota Most-Watched Week 1 Game Ever On FOX

It was also the 10th most-watched regular season game in the network’s history.

More than 6.29 million television viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota on Thursday night, making it the most-watched season opener ever on FOX, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Buckeyes’ victory also ranked as the third most-streamed and 10th most-watched regular season game in the network’s history, as well as the most-watch Thursday night regular season college football game on any network.

The game peaked with 7.04 million viewers between 9:15-9:30 p.m., which is approximately the time that Buckeyes redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw an interception and the Golden Gophers took a 14-10 following a 1-yard touchdown run by fifth-year senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

Of course, a number of those marks are in jeopardy as Ohio State’s Sept. 11 game against Oregon will also be broadcast on FOX. Kickoff against the Ducks is set for noon.

