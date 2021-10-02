Ohio State's Jantzen Dunn Suffers Apparent Leg Injury On Kickoff Coverage At Rutgers

October 2, 2021
Ohio State Freshman Safety Jantzen Dunn Injured On Kickoff Coverage Against Rutgers

Dunn and fellow freshman safety Andre Turrentine made the travel roster for the first time on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State freshman safety Jantzen Dunn suffered an apparent leg injury on kickoff coverage in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

Dunn, a former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, was involved in a collision away from the ball. He was down for several minutes before being helped off the field and to the medical tent by the training staff.

This marked the first road game for Dunn, who was not on the Buckeyes’ travel roster for the season opener at Minnesota. It also comes just one week after he made his first career appearance with nine defensive snaps in the win over Akron last week.

Ohio State has not made an announcement about Dunn’s status, so stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for more information.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

