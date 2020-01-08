Ohio State Has Rooting Interest in Oregon's Transfer Situation

Ohio State already owes Georgia a debt of gratitude for providing the Buckeyes with quarterback Justin Fields in 2019, and now the Bulldogs may factor in another scenario that works to OSU's advantage.

This time, the connection is a bit more circuitous than Fields leaving Athens to plug a hole behind center in Columbus, but it still involves the same elements.

When Dwayne Haskins left Ohio State with eligibility remaining to enter the NFL Draft last year at this time, Fields' presence in the Transfer Portal peaked Ryan Day's interest and led to him transferring in to take Haskins' place.

Now, an early entry into the Draft and a Transfer Portal decision may break to the Buckeyes benefit again, without them being directly involved in either matter.

This time, it's Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm's decision to leave the Bulldogs after three seasons to enter the NFL.

That puts Kirby Smart in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback who can play immediately, and Wake Forest's Jamie Newman might be his man.'

Newman is also strongly considering Oregon, and has been portrayed by Yahoo Sports as the favorite to succeed Justin Herbert with the Ducks.

Newman threw for 2,868 yards and rushed for 574 yards this past season at Wake, accounting for 32 touchdowns.

He'd be a nice fit at either Georgia or Oregon, but is in Atlanta this week working with his personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

Newman told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he is considering are Oregon, Georgia, Washington, Miami and Maryland.

Now that Fromm is gone, Georgia will unleash the full-court press to get Newman, whose interest could spike because there's suddenly a starting job open.

Fromm threw for 8,236 yards and 78 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia.

Newman can take a hard look at those numbers and assess how he would fit into the Bulldogs' offense.

As for Oregon, it lacks an offensive coordinator at the moment, given Marcus Arroyo's departure after the Rose Bowl to become the head coach at UNLV.

Ohio State may run into an old nemisis in Eugene this fall if the Ducks hire fired Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead to take over their offense.

Moorhead spent 2016 abd 2017 as Trace McSorely's quarterback coach and Penn State's offensive coordinator.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.