Ohio State Hoping to Avoid Late Recruiting Flips at DB, QB

Not every bride fears being left at the altar on her wedding day, but almost every one is surprised to look at the guest book after the reception and find someone they thought sure would attend didn't show up.

In that regard, football coaches are a lot like brides, particularly tomorrow on the first day of the three-day national signing period.

Ohio State's Ryan Day won't get left at the altar.

He's going to parlay the Buckeyes' 13-0 season and trip to the College Football Playoff into a consensus Top 5 class.

But will Day have a player or two who surprises him by going back on their commitment?

Sure, it's possible, particularly in the aftermath of co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley taking the head coaching job at Boston College on Sunday.

Ideally, that word stays secret for a week, but Ohio State's ideal world is not Boston College's utopia.

Hafley needed to worry more about his future players than his current ones, as did BC, and so his arrival needed to be maximized.

OSU just hopes his departure will be minimized, and the best way for that to happen in recruiting is for the defensive backfield haul that Hafley arranged actually signs on the dotted line.

Day did what everyone should do in the threat of impending danger -- he refused to show fear, feigning no concern that any of the five defensive backs Hafley secured commitments from will back out and go elsewhere.

“I talk to those guys every day for the most part," Day said. "The response has been good. It's been great. Certainly they're disappointed that they're not going to get coached by Jeff, but they're excited to sign. They've been great. It's been really positive.

"They understand this is an unbelievable program that's on the rise. We have a great defensive system. There's great opportunity in the back end next year. Guys are going to be coming in with an opportunity to play."

OSU is certain to lose three-fourths of its secondary unless All-American junior Jeff Okudah turns his back on a certain first-round selection, likely in the top half of the round.

Slot corner Shaun Wade is likely a first- or second-rounder and, although just a sophomore, can also leave OSU because he redshirted in 2017.

Seniors Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller are definitely gone.

That probably played a role in OSU getting commitments from Clark Phillips II, Ryan Watts III, Lejond Cavazos, Lathan Ransom and Cameron Martinez.

Cavazos, Watts and Martinez have all Tweeted their intentions to sign with OSU and enroll in January.

Phillips is an SI.com All-American who recently visited Utah and is the likeliest to bolt from the Buckeyes' grasp.

He is not expected to sign anywhere until Thursday.

"They're excited to be here," said Day, who is prohibited by NCAA rules from naming players before they sign. "They'll find out who is going to coach them. They will in time. I promised them I'm going to give them the best situation possible to make sure they can reach their dreams and goals.

"That's the whole idea, they committed to me as the head coach, to Ohio State. They understand that. That's been the response.”

Ohio State's list of 25 commitments includes eight in-state players and 17 from outside Ohio.

Another possible last-day departure may come from four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is also considering USC, Michigan, Georgia Oregon and Ohio State.

Stroud would be the second quarterback in Ohio State's 2020 class, joining Jack Miller of Scottsdale (Az.) Chaparral.

"We're still working through that,” Day said of re-tooling a quarterback room that will get very thin next year if Justin Fields turns pro after the 2020 season. “Here is the deal.

"Right now, we want to make sure that we have four quarterbacks in that room, at least three. That's something that's not easy to do. So we're trying to figure that out. Like we said before, with the quarterback situation, it's tough to make sure we have that. We have to make sure that that quarterback room is solidified moving forward.”