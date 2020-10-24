Ohio State vs. Nebraska: First Half Notebook

Halftime Score: Ohio State 24, Nebraska 14

My overwhelming thought from the first half is that the Buckeyes miss J.K. Dobbins in a MAJOR way. The rushing attack was not very good - some of that was a nice job by Nebraska's front seven, but Master Teague and Trey Sermon have been completely neutralized to this point. They've combined for 14 carries and 44 yards.

As expected, Ohio State's passing attack looks legit. Justin Fields didn't throw an incompletion until there were less than two minutes left in the first half and his two favorite targets (Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson) had a marvelous start. He finished the first half 12-for-13 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Wilson has five catches for 104 yards and a score. Chris Olave dropped a touchdown pass, but he has four grabs for 71 yards.

Other than that, it was a fairly frustrating 30 minutes until Ohio State got a stop and took possession back in a short field late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes have been ineffective running the football and Nebraska racked up 181 yards of offense, thanks in large part to their fantastic offensive line. It's a weird thing to say that the game has been frustrating when Ohio State has scored on four of it's first five possessions, but this has been perhaps only the second competitive Big Ten game they've played in the last two years.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska First Half Stats

Some other running thoughts from the first half:

Nebraska's offense came out with a ton of confidence on the first drive. Luke McCaffrey ripping off a 47-yard run down the left sideline put the Buckeyes on their heels. The first drive of the game is always the easiest to script, but that was certainly not the start Ohio State had in mind.

We knew that Master Teague would start this week, but it's still a wild thought - he tore his Achilles this spring and that injury can often take more than a year to return from.

Big fourth down conversion on Ohio State's first offensive possession ... Garrett Wilson could be a big problem for defenses in the slot this year.

Justin Fields got a little lucky with the extra five yards he gained after his knee initially hit the ground, but the awareness to get the next snap off quickly was fantastic ... and it happened to be a 42-yard dime to Garrett Wilson for a score. That was a sequence that will be revisited on highlight reels as he builds his Heisman campaign.

I'm a little surprised Nebraska didn't go for it on 4th-and-short near midfield late in the first quarter. To beat Ohio State, you have to keep up offensively. Nebraska's first two defensive series haven't been very good in the pass game. I expected they'd be more aggressive there.

Justin Fields ran seven times in the first quarter. Teague and Trey Sermon combined for seven carries. I'd prefer to see Fields run it less, but Nebraska's defense has forced some of that. Fields was a perfect 6-for-6 in the first quarter for 117 yards and a TD.

Nebraska's offensive line is very good. They are doing a really nice job pushing the line of scrimmage. Ohio State is having a difficult time applying pressure on passing plays and the 'Huskers have only been stopped behind the line of scrimmage once thus far. They just capped off an 11-play, 78-yard scoring drive.