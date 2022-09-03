Ohio State, Notre Dame Making Final Preparations

It's game day from The 'Shoe and the Ohio State Buckeyes are only a few hours away from opening the season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ESPN's College GameDay show wrapped up with each of their analysts picking the Scarlet and Gray to open the year with a win, although Desmond Howard thinks it's going to be a much tighter game than most of the national experts are predicting.

I arrived on-site early this morning before GameDay went on the air and have shared lots of behind the scenes footage from the morning on our social media channels.

In the meantime, here's the latest from the stadium - including your first look at the new turf field - before tonight's game!

