SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Football Game Preview: Ohio State at Penn State

Adam Prescott

General Info
Date: October 31, 2020
Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Opening Betting Numbers
Spread - Ohio State (-10.5)
O/U Total - 63

How to Watch/Listen: ABC (along with related mobile apps or streaming device). Details including radio options coming soon.

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor

Recent Series History
2019: Ohio State - 28, Penn State - 17
2018: Ohio State - 27, Penn State - 26
2017: Ohio State - 39, Penn State - 38
2016: Penn State - 24, Ohio State - 21
2015: Ohio State - 38, Penn State - 10

Coaching Matchup
* Ryan Day (Career Record: 17-1, Ohio State Record: Same)
* James Franklin (Career Record: 80-39, Penn State Record: 24-15)

Ohio State Team Capsule: The Buckeyes did what many thought they would on Saturday, pulling away for a lopsided 52-17 victory over Nebraska. Justin Fields was near-perfect throwing the football and Garrett Wilson delivered a stellar day from the slot. The status/availability of fellow wideout Chris Olave, who took a few nasty hits this past weekend, will be something to watch for in the coming days.

Kamryn Babb Nebraska 1

Penn State Team Capsule: The Nittany Lions endured a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana on a controversial two-point conversion finish by the Hoosiers. They now return home with a nasty taste in their mouth looking to turn around some narrow defeats to OSU. Quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 357 total yards in the opener.

Sean-Clifford-Indiana
Sean Clifford

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Recap: Ohio State Notables Across Sunday Afternoon

McLaurin and Young help Washington dominate a division game, while other former Buckeyes also enjoy nice outings.

Adam Prescott

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos from Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

Here are some critical stats, highlights, photos and press conference footage from Ohio State's season-opening win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Key Defensive Takeaways

Here are my biggest defensive takeaways after yesterday's Ohio State win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Jumps to No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls

The Buckeyes are 1-0 and jumped two spots in the national rankings.

Kyle Kelly

Winners and Losers from Ohio State’s 52-17 Win vs. Nebraska

Who comes away from the opener riding high? What areas need cleaning up? Check out our thoughts on Saturday's winners and losers.

Eddie Marotta

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Key Offensive Takeaways

Here are my biggest takeaways after yesterday's Ohio State win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 7

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Across the Big Ten: Summaries and Highlights From Other League Games

Rapid fire highlights and takeaways from each football game throughout the conference this weekend.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Denzel Burke Out for Season After Shoulder Surgery

Class of 2021 athlete, who committed to Ohio State in May, suffered injury a few weeks ago.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Post-Game Comments Following Victory Against Nebraska

Answers on a variety of topics after his Buckeyes pull away to win their season opener 52-17.

Adam Prescott