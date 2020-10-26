Football Game Preview: Ohio State at Penn State

General Info

Date: October 31, 2020

Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Opening Betting Numbers

Spread - Ohio State (-10.5)

O/U Total - 63

How to Watch/Listen: ABC (along with related mobile apps or streaming device). Details including radio options coming soon.

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor

Recent Series History

2019: Ohio State - 28, Penn State - 17

2018: Ohio State - 27, Penn State - 26

2017: Ohio State - 39, Penn State - 38

2016: Penn State - 24, Ohio State - 21

2015: Ohio State - 38, Penn State - 10

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day (Career Record: 17-1, Ohio State Record: Same)

* James Franklin (Career Record: 80-39, Penn State Record: 24-15)

Ohio State Team Capsule: The Buckeyes did what many thought they would on Saturday, pulling away for a lopsided 52-17 victory over Nebraska. Justin Fields was near-perfect throwing the football and Garrett Wilson delivered a stellar day from the slot. The status/availability of fellow wideout Chris Olave, who took a few nasty hits this past weekend, will be something to watch for in the coming days.

Penn State Team Capsule: The Nittany Lions endured a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana on a controversial two-point conversion finish by the Hoosiers. They now return home with a nasty taste in their mouth looking to turn around some narrow defeats to OSU. Quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 357 total yards in the opener.

Sean Clifford

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!