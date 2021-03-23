Tony Alford, Six Scholarship Running Backs Preview Spring Practice

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as each of Ohio State's running backs, including freshmen TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, all visit with reporters on Tuesday

The Ohio State Buckeyes are early on in spring practices after only having three last year before everything shut down because of the pandemic.

One position group in particular that could really benefit from a good spring is the running back stable ... this group looks very different than it did just two seasons ago, with only Master Teague III still here from that 2019 team.

Running backs coach Tony Alford and each of the six scholarship backs - Teague, Marcus Crowley, Steele Chamebers, Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor - all speak with reporters on Tuesday morning for the first time this spring (and in Henderson/Pryor's cases, for the first time as Buckeyes).

If you're having trouble with the embedded video below, today's press conference is also available on our YouTube Channel.

The press conference is available LIVE and ON-DEMAND afterwards.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers

VIDEO: Ohio State Football Opens 2021 Spring Practice Schedule

Ryan Day Previews Start of Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook