Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

A team spokesperson said there is no timetable for the suspension.

Just days before spring practice is scheduled to begin in Columbus Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has been suspended from the football team.

According to a report first issued by WBNS 10TV in Columbus, Hooker was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday morning around 1:40 a.m. He refused to take a blood alcohol test at the time he was pulled over by Columbus police. According to court records, Hooker is scheduled to be arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday.

Hooker was a starting safety last year on the Buckeyes' national runner-up team. The New Castle, Penn. native made 15 tackles in seven games for the Buckeyes this past season. He also recorded one interception and one fumble recovery.

This is not Hooker's first time in trouble with this kind of situation. He was suspended for Ohio State's 2018 season-opener after he was charged with a DUI.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

