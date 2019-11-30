Buckeye
Ohio State Seeks 12-0 Record, Eighth Straight Win at Michigan

BruceHooley

The 116th installment of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry plays out in a noon kickoff Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State (11-0) has dominated the series since 2001, winning all but two games, including the last seven in a row, all under Urban Meyer.

Ryan Day coaches his first game against Michigan, seeking not just to continue OSU's mastery of its rival, but to complete an unbeaten regular season entering the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis.

For Michigan, the stakes are more intangible. It's about preventing head coach Jim Harbaugh from becoming the first coach in school history to start 0-5 against the Buckeyes. It's about belief in an offensive system that started the season slowly, but has hit its stride since the second half of a 28-21 loss at Penn State.

The Wolverines have lost 14 of the last 15 against OSU after going 10-2-1 from 1988-2000.

The two programs have gone in disparate directions since the Buckeyes' upset win in 2004 in the first of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith's three conquests of the Wolverines.

From that year forward, OSU has won the national championship once, claimed eight Big Ten titles, played in the league championship game five of the nine years since its inception in 2011 and advanced to the College Football Playoff twice in its five-year history.

Michigan has not achieved any of those accomplishments over that span.

