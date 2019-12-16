Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes Hafley Only Coach Likely to Leave

Jeff Hafley's departure from the Ohio State coaching staff to take over as head coach at Boston College is a big loss, given the job he did in one year with the Buckeyes.

Whether it will be a back-breaker, or more like a high-ankle sprain, depends on what happens now.

Hafley was introduced at BC on Monday and then flew back to Columbus to embark upon the delicate balance he'll strike between his two jobs in advance of OSU's Dec. 28 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

It sounds right now like Hafley will be the only member of the Ohio State staff walking that tightrope.

Whether OSU linebackers coach Al Washington will be joining him with the Eagles as defensive coordinator remains unknown, although Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day threw water on the possibility.

"If that’s what he would want to do, I’d be very, very surprised," Day said. "(I'd) bee shocked, to be honest with you. If that’s what he wanted to do, I’d support him. I don’t see that happening at all."

Washington played at Boston College from 2002-05 and coached there from 2012-16. He's since spent one year each at Cincinnati, Michigan and Ohio State.

The pull of Washington's alma mater would be strong, as would the chance to advance from position coach to coordinator on a timetable OSU is unlikely to match.

Day is looking for a secondary specialist, and likely a co-coordinator to share the role, like Hafley, with Greg Mattison.

"That’s why you do it that way," Day said of the shared title. "When you bring in one guy to run the whole thing, and all of a sudden he leaves, that’s a problem.

"The idea of this defense was something I had a vision of, four down front with cover-one, cover-three a lot of single-high (safety). That’s what Jeff fit perfectly, Matt Barnes had done at Maryland, Al had done in his past. It all fit.

"We’re not all of a sudden going to change. Jeff came in to run this defense, and he did a great job. But we’re going to fill that in and we’re going to continue to do the same thing we’re doing on defense in the future."

Day's ownership of the strategy that helped OSU transform from a defense that finished 70th overall in 2018 to a Top 5 unit entering the Playoff is new, something he said he kept quiet in August to avoid tipping opponents to what the Buckeyes had planned.

Hafley's successor may come with the same NFL pedigree he had, and a pre-requisite for any job at Ohio State is a proven recruiter.

Perhaps Kerry Coombs, who left OSU two years ago to join the Tennessee Titans, would return. Or, Day certainly has ample applicants and contacts from his many coaching stops.

Coombs coached NFL first-rounders like Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward during his six-year term under Urban Meyer, so he would resonate with recruits.

Ohio State could lose its entire starting secondary to the NFL if juniors Jeff Okudah (more when, than, if) and Shaun Wade declare for the draft.

Two OSU defensive back commits -- Lejond Cavazos and Ryan Watts -- have Tweeted since Hafley's departure their intention to sign with OSU and enroll in January.

"You always have a list (of possible replacement coaches)," Day said. "You always have people that you have ready. In this world, you go to a place like Ohio State, you do well, things like this are going to happen. You can either go hire somebody that is going to be here for seven or eight years, or go hire the best in the country. We’re going to hire the best in the country.

"I told the DBs last year at this time, I am going to go get the best guy in the country. They didn’t know who Jeff Hafley was. Now, they love him and they’re going to miss him.

"I'm going to do the same thing again next year, go get the best there is. You call around to different people that you respect. But usually the people you bring in are people that you know really well and you trust."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.