BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Illinois

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat Illinois, 27-24, with a late field goal in the opening game of the 2020 virtual season. Suffice it to say, that's not an outcome that most Buckeye fans would have predicted in real life, given Ohio State's recent history against the Fighting Illini.

BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick, Deputy Editor Adam Prescott and Director of Creative Content Eddie Marotta share their thoughts on the week one win. They also pull back the curtain to share how the project was created and what challenges came along with it.

If you're missed the game and are interested in seeing the highlights, check them out below.

If you're interested in watching the game, it's available for free, on-demand below.

