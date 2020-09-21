SI.com
Former Ohio State Buckeye Parris Campbell tears PCL

Jake Hromada

A slew of NFL players went down with injuries on Sunday. Current Indianapolis Colt and former Ohio State Buckeye Parris Campbell was one of them, tearing his PCL. 

Campbell had to be carted off the field after the Colts' second play from the line of scrimmage. He took a hit to his left knee from Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Campbell was picked up by the Colts in the second round of the 2019 draft. He impressed in the season-opening loss to Jacksonville, hauling in six passes for a team-best 71 yards.

He has struggled with injury in his short time in the NFL. As a rookie, he only played seven games because of four separate injuries: a hamstring pull, a sports hernia, a broken hand and a broken foot. He needed three surgeries that year.

"I love Parris," Colts head coach Frank Reich said to the media on Sunday. “In back-to-back weeks, to have Marlon (Mack) and Parris go down like this... These are two great football players, two class acts, two great teammates. These guys are the best."

Campbell was set to have a standout year with the Colts. No other Indy wide receiver has the talent and speed that Campbell has in the slot. Based on his production in week one, Indianapolis knew they had a good one in Campbell.

His teammate and former Buckeye Mailk Hooker went down with achilles injury on Sunday too. Another former Buckeye standout, Nick Bosa, tore his ACL as well.

As always, stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

