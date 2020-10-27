SI.com
Top Penn State Offensive Players to Watch Saturday Night

Adam Prescott

Here is a quick glance at the most important Penn State offensive players to keep an eye on come Saturday evening:

Sean Clifford (Junior, QB)

Sean-Clifford-QB-Indiana

He led the unit both in the air and on the ground at Indiana, throwing for 238 yards and three TD's while also rushing 17 times for 119 and another score. Clifford entered this season already ninth all-time in program history for rushing yards by a QB.

Jahan Dotson (Junior, WR)

Jahan-Dotson-WR-PSU

Dotson started all 13 games last year when he finished fifth in the Big Ten for most yards per reception (18.1). He made four catches for 94 yards in the opener, including a timely 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Will Fries (Senior, RT)

Will-Fries-LT

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has 34 career starts under his belt and was honorable mention All-Big Ten last season. He already holds a degree from PSU in economics.

Pat Freiermuth (Junior, TE)

Pat-Freiermuth-Indiana-TE

One of the best nationally at his position, Freiermuth became Penn State's all-time leader for touchdown catches by a tight end (16) during the first quarter in Bloomington. A second team All-American, he's also the only Nittany Lion tight end with three TD receptions in a single game.

Michal Menet (Senior, C)

Michal-Menet-C-PSU

The All-Big Ten performer in the middle stands 6-foot-4 and also 300 pounds. He's made 25 career starts and played in 37 college games.

BONUS MENTION:

Devyn Ford (Sophomore, RB)

Devyn-Ford-RB-Bowl

With star running back Journey Brown currently out receiving treatment for a medical condition, backup Noah Cain made the start at IU but was injured after just three carries. That brought in Devyn Ford, who ultimately finished with 20 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

