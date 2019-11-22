Penn State Prepares to See What It Missed in Justin Fields

What Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow said a few weeks ago, quarterbacks Justin Fields and Sean Clifford could echo in advance of their showdown Saturday in Columbus between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State.

Minutes after leading No. 1 LSU to the most significant win of the season, Burrow took a wide-angle view of that triumph at . No. 2 Alabama and noted, "I thought I'd be on this stage. I didn't think I'd be in this jersey, though."

This week, Fields and Clifford can certainly identify with Burrow, the former Ohio Mr. Football who played his first three seasons at OSU before leaving to revitalize LSU.

For Fields, it's a full-circle collision with his past as the Nittany Lions enter Ohio Stadium, where he now stars for the Buckeyes after transferring from Georgia, where he landed in 2018 after de-committing from Penn State in the summer of 2017.

“I just remember before I called coach Franklin, I was nervous,” Fields said. “I was like, 'I don't want to do this right now.' But I talked to my dad before and we just felt like it was the best decision for me at the time because I was kind of blowing up in my recruitment and I really didn't want to go that far in terms of leaving home.

"And I wasn't fully committed to the team and fully committed to the other commits. So I kind of felt bad talking to other schools and stuff like that.”

Fields has thrown for 31 touchdowns against only one interception, and he's rushed for 10 touchdowns and lost only two fumbles.

Such numbers can't help but raise a what-if scenario for Penn State fans, let alone head coach James Franklin.

“Based on what I'm seeing on film right now, I think we were right," Franklin said. "He's pretty good.”

Clifford's numbers aren't as flashy as Fields, but they are still very good.

He's thrown for 22 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and is Penn State's second-leading rusher with 374 yards and five scores.

Playing in Ohio is a homecoming for him, and he should also have pleasant memories returning to Ohio Stadium, where he led his Cincinnati St. Xavier Bombers to an improbable Division I state championship in 2016.

Clifford got knocked out that game by injury in the fourth quarter with his team down, 10-0. He returned to put 17 points on the board, then threw the winning touchdown pass in double-overtime of a 27-20 final.

Oh, and if that's not enough Hollywood for you, Clifford's team had gone just 6-5 in the regular season before reeling off four straight playoff wins.

So, Saturday won't be the first time he's faced daunting odds in the Horseshoe, where the Lions are 18-point underdogs despite their 9-1 record.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s a little personal going back,” Clifford said. “Whenever you go back to where you’re from, to play the team from where you’re from, that’s always going to bring a little extra juice.”

Ohio State didn't recruit Clifford out of St. X, one of the most powerhouse programs in Ohio.

The Buckeyes had a commitment from Tate Martell, the top dual-threat quarterback in the country at the time.

Martell stayed for two seasons until transferring to Miami in the spring after Fields transferred into OSU from Georgia, where he first enrolled after re-thinking his original commitment to Penn State.

Obviously we were involved with him early, had a significant relationship for a long time,” Franklin said of Fields this week. “Obviously very talented guy.

"You come up with your list of things that you're looking for in terms of characteristics, height, weight, speed, intelligence, release, accuracy, touchdown-to-interception ratio, win-loss percentage, all the things we look at when we're evaluating and studying quarterbacks. Watching him in games, watching him in practice, throwing live. He checked a lot of boxes.”

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.