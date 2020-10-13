SI.com
Nicholas Petit-Frere Appears to Have Edge at Right Tackle, Taking Majority of First-Team Snaps

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State has three returning offensive linemen that are essentially locked in to start on October 24 - Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers and Thayer Munford. One of the biggest questions this offseason surrounded which Buckeye would be the new right tackle.

Redshirt sophomore Nicholas Petit-Frere appears to be the leading candidate.

Nicholas Petit-Frere
Nicholas Petit-Frere

While head coach Ryan Day wouldn't commit to a starting right tackle quite yet, he told the media on Tuesday that Petit-Frere has taken the majority of the first teams snaps in practice.

“I would say that Nick, right now, is taking most of the reps with the ones,” Day said on Tuesday afternoon. “He looks really strong. Has had a really good camp.”

True freshman Paris Johnson and sophomore Dawand Jones have also taken reps at right tackle.

Based on what Day said on Tuesday, barring a significant circumstance, I would be surprised if someone other than Petit-Frere was the starter against Nebraska on Oct. 24. He wasn't asked specifically about Petit-Frere, but instead about the position in general - and he referenced how impressive Petit-Frere has been the last few months.

“I would say that I'm very impressed with the way Nick had an unbelievable offseason,” Day said. “He's had a really good preseason and I think he's going to have a heck of a year.”

As noted earlier, Thayer Munford (left tackle), Josh Myers (center) and All-American Wyatt Davis (right guard) have been multi-year starters for the Buckeyes and are going to continue in their roles. The other vacant spot on the line is at left guard after Jonah Jackson was drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions last April. Even though there has been some competition there among five players, sophomore Harry Miller (a former five-star recruit who played 181 snaps last year) is expected to fill that role.

Petit-Frere played more snaps than any other second-string lineman last fall and put himself in position to be the starter this year. He's also added significant weight, now listed at 310 pounds. Last year, he described an 8,000 calorie diet in an effort to compete for a starting job.

“Really did a great job of getting his weight where it needs to be, so very happy with where he's at,” Day said of Petit-Frere on his radio show a few weeks ago.

Day emphasized to the media that he wants depth at every position on the field. Justin Fields is the only player they expect to play virtually every snap (but that doesn't mean the staff is ignoring development behind him, either). So while Petit-Frere may be the starter, Paris Johnson - and every other offensive lineman on the roster, for that matter - will be preparing as though they're going to play every week.

Throw in the fact that a positive CoVID-19 test could mean any player on a moment's notice will miss 21 days and you've got even more reason to build depth. So regardless of who the official starter is, every player on the roster should anticipate they'll contribute each game.

As for the official decision, Day said he'll sit down with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa next week and hammer it out.

