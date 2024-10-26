Poor Performance From Ohio State Buckeyes' Offense Leads To Close Call Over Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to survive a close call in Week 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 21-17. But even though the team was able to walk away with a victory, the offense had one of its worst performances so far this season.
Coming into the Week 9 matchup, the Buckeyes' defense was heavily criticized for the lackluster performance against the Oregon Ducks. However, the defense was able to stop any type of momentum from the Cornhuskers. Instead, it was the offensive that failed to step up on Saturday.
Five out of the 11 drives for Ohio State's offense resulted in a three and out, along with one drive resulting in a turnover on downs and another ending in an interception from quarterback Will Howard. The Buckeyes were also unable to get it done on third downs, going an abysmal 1-for-9.
Part of the reason why the offense looked inefficient against Nebraska was due to a poor rushing attack. The Buckeyes had 64 rushing yards on 31 attempts, which averages out to be 2.1 rushing yards per carry. Even though Nebraska's defense has been stout against the run this season, this was easily Ohio State's worst game in terms of the run game.
Luckily for head coach Ryan Day, Will Howard and the rest of the wide receiving core was able to step up in huge spots for the Buckeyes. Howard finished the contest completing 13-of-16 attempts for 221 yards, while throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore wideout Carnell Tate also had a breakout performance in Week 9, finishing with four catches for 102 yards and one score.
Ultimately, the biggest concern for the Buckeyes moving forward will be the offensive line. Star left tackle Josh Simmons was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week, and Zen Michalski stepped up in his place. Unfortunately, the redshirt junior left the contest in the fourth quarter with an injury, forcing Day kick All-American guard Donovan Jackson to tackle and putting Luke Montgomery in at left guard.
The Buckeyes will have to take on one of the best defensive lines in the country in Penn State in Week 10, so another injury to the offensive line could be a fatal blow to the team's offense.