Skip to main content

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Press Conference Previewing Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State's head coach, quarterback and others talk to the media ahead of the Buckeyes second game of the year.

Ohio State started the 2022 season with a win over Notre Dame last weekend, including a great impression from the Buckeye defense. But there are a couple of injury concerns for OSU moving forward. 

Ryan Day, defensive backs coach Perry Eliano and C.J. Stroud all chat with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview this weekend's matchup.

Day will certainly be asked for an injury update on star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, starting center Luke Wypler. After the press conference wraps up, we will post a Buckeye Report to share our reaction to what we heard this afternoon.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND here and please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Miss “A Game Or Two” With Hamstring Injury

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State DT Michael Hall Disruptive Against Notre Dame

Former Walk-On Xavier Johnson Steps Up In Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

Photos From Ohio State's 21-10 Win Over Notre Dame

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Top-5 Win Over Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Setting Expectations vs Arkansas State
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Setting Expectations As Ohio State Prepares For Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury “Not A Long-Term Thing”

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Fans
Football

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

By Brendan Gulick
68. George Washington III
Basketball

2023 In-State G George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
Upon Further Review ND
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: "Upon Further Review" of Ohio State Win Over Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Miss “A Game Or Two” With Hamstring Injury

By Andrew Lind
Michael Hall
Football

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
37. Kalen Etzler, Seth Towns and Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State F Seth Towns Stepping Away From Basketball

By Andrew Lind