Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Press Conference Previewing Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State started the 2022 season with a win over Notre Dame last weekend, including a great impression from the Buckeye defense. But there are a couple of injury concerns for OSU moving forward.

Ryan Day, defensive backs coach Perry Eliano and C.J. Stroud all chat with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview this weekend's matchup.

Day will certainly be asked for an injury update on star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, starting center Luke Wypler. After the press conference wraps up, we will post a Buckeye Report to share our reaction to what we heard this afternoon.

