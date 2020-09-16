SI.com
No Matter What, Ryan Day's Program Will Keep Fighting

Adam Prescott

A thankful, emotional and motivated Ryan Day met with the media late Wednesday morning after the Big Ten announced it would be reinstating fall sports and, subsequently, allowing his Buckeye football program a chance to take the gridiron.

Ohio State is now scheduled to begin its season the weekend of October 24. Full schedule and more details will be released in the coming days/weeks. For now, check out some reactionary thoughts from Day here:

ON HAVING ANY CONCERNS WITH THE NEW SEASON TIMELINE:

“No, I don’t. I think 8-9 games is a sweet spot and perfect schedule for us. We will be ready to play October 24th. Putting the pads on and ramping up has been well thought out. I think we will play with depth and there will be times we have to play with a lot of guys, but that’s ok. Keeping everyone healthy the next few weeks will be critical and our behavior right now is more important than ever.”

ON THE NEW OPPORTUNITY:

“We are in such a stronger place than August 11. Our players never lost faith, never lost trust and their behavior during this time has been excellent. They never stopped fighting during a time that is not easy for (19-21) year-old young men to handle. Our culture was never more evident. Now they get the opportunity they asked for… to get back in the College Football Playoff picture and safely compete for a national title. This is something we have all wanted since leaving the field last year against Clemson.”

ON THE CHALLENGING AND EMOTIONAL TIMES:

“This is a unique time in the history of our country and certainly in college football. There has been a lot of tough news over the last couple of months, but that’s been 2020. It hasn’t been easy for anyone. Being able to look our players in the eye and let them know they can play… knowing their fight has something to show for it. Our young guys have seen what real leadership is. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring, but now we can go try to finish this the right way.”

ON THE PRESENCE OF HIS STAR QUARTERBACK:

“I mean, what can you say about Justin Fields. From the way he’s gone about his business (even appeared on Good Morning America) and remained a classy leader. His work ethic has been off the charts. He has changed his diet and put so much extra work in, that I can’t say enough about who he is. Now he has the opportunity to play with the rest of the seniors. Everyone has their own story and destiny.”

ON GROWING TOGETHER:

"I told our team, they are going to learn a lot of life lessons through this. Life is about ups and downs. When things go well, enjoy it and go get all that you can. But when things aren't going very well, just hang on and manage. Trust the people you're around and eventually it will turn back upward."

