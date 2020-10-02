Quick Hitters from Ryan Day Press Conference

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for a 30-minute session late Friday morning, fielding a variety of questions and covering multiple topics. See below for some of the quick hitters:

ON FINE LINE OF PREPARING BUT NOT DOING TOO MUCH:

“It’s an hourly conversation with our staff. We have to make sure we are ready to tackle an take care of the football, but there’s a fine line. We have a big practice tomorrow in the Horsehoe, with an opportunity to bring people to the ground there. The only way to get ready to play football is to play football. But this is unique.”

RUNNING BACK SITUATION:

“We have more depth than we’ve had in a long time, and feel good about at least five guys. We’ve always liked to play depth and, as we get into these first couple of weeks, it’s going to be a battle. Master is the incumbent but Trey has come in and done well. Xavier Johnson, Steele Chambers and Miyan Williams are right there as well. The competition will continue.”

ON 1 ON 1 MEETINGS WITH JUSTIN FIELDS:

“Corey Dennis has done a good job with the quarters but, when Justin and I have had opportunities to come together, it’s been refreshing. Things have typically come easy to him because he learns quickly. But his approach in meetings now is more alert with asking questions and taking notes. He understands the consequences of every snap, and every game. If something doesn’t work, it ends up being on the quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach. He gets that.”

ON NCAA SCHOLARSHIP SITUTATION, 2020 NOT COUNTING:

“It’s been a long process. It has some confusing metrics and took me three hours to sit own with Mark Pantoni to figure it all out. Seems to be based on seniors and years of eligibility with a plus-one. I still on’t see us being over 85 next fall with guys going to the NFL and graduating. We’ll see what happens and continually talk through it.”

ON RELATIONSHIP WITH DR. KRISTINA JOHNSON (PRESIDENT):

“Kristina has been excellent and the communication is wonderful. We had several conversations over the phone early on, she came by one of our workouts for another conversation, and then I had an opportunity to have dinner at her house with Gene Smith and other fall coaches. A healthy relationship is one of communication, respect and alignment. We have that here at Ohio State and I’m honored to call her one of my bosses.”

ON HANDLING THE DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES:

“It’s going to take all of us to get this thing done with a accountability across the board. But the same challenges exist for everyone in college football. We are under the same rules, so we just have to handle it better than everyone else. It’s like going to play a game in rainy weather. Both teams have to deal with it, but who can deal with it the best?”

