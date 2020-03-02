BuckeyeMaven
Ryan Day: No Return for Wint, Riep to Ohio State

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State held its first spring practice Monday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Afterward, head coach Ryan Day met with reporters to provide an update on the Buckeyes:

Day didn't dispute that this spring is important for freshmen quarterbacks Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud to position themselves as the future starter after Justin Fields. "They came in here for a reason early -- to learn -- to get spring practice under their belt."

On OSU finishing 13-1 and building on that: "We had a good season, but we didn't reach all our goals, so there's still work to be done."

What's he looking for from some veterans who were a part of the 2019 success: "A lot of our older guys have to learn how to be leaders."

On Stroud and Miller competing for the backup quarterback job: "There's a lot of growth to be had there. There's a lot of football to be learned. That's the idea of spring practice."

What's the next step in Justin Fields development: "I'm proud of his development from where he was last year to where he is now. He's come a long way in the pocket...We have a lot of things we're working on for him to get better at."

What's the mood about the secondary and its personnel losses: "Shaun coming back as huge. Shawn coming back should be considered the top cornerback in all of football."

Replacing K.J. HIll at slot receiver: "That's a transition position for us. We're hoping to get C.J. Saunders back (via a sixth-year of eligibility). We have Garrett (Wilson) in there, DeMario McCall, Jaxon (Smith-Njigba), Mookie (Cooper)...it was a good day, seeing those guys in the slot.They looked very natural."

Harry Miller, recruited as a center, worked at left guard: "We're trying to find the best five guys play (on the offensive line). Thayer (Munford), Wyatt (Davis) and Josh (Myers) are returning. We need to find No. 4 and No. 5....We're going to put Harry at left guard and see if he can be No. 4."

Redshirt freshman Cade Stover, Ohio's Mr. Football in 2018, has been moved to tight end.

Thoughts on the freshmen wide receivers: "They're talented. The thing that strikes me, with all the seven-on-seven going on in America, they're further along than they were maybe five-to-10 years ago...For Day One, better than expected."

Asked if there are any circumstances under with Amir Reip and Jahsen Wint can be reinstated to the team: "No."

What does the three-year contract extension through 2026 mean for his future: "The person and the people who were most excited about that were my kids (because) they weren't going to be the new kid in school for a long time."

Several OSU players participated on a limited basis. They included cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Cameron Brown, linebacker Baron Browning, defensive end Jonathan Cooper, receiver Jaelen Gill, safety Ronnie Hickman and defensive linemen Jaden McKenzie and Taron Vincent.

The following players did not participate: receivers Kamryn Babb and C.J. Saunders, running back Marcus Crowley, guard Gavin Cupp and safety Josh Proctor.

