Ryan Day, Ohio State Begin Spring Practice on Monday

Ryan Day has spoken often of the good and the bad that comes with being Ohio State's head football coach, never leaving any doubt the former far outweighs the latter.

The Buckeyes' national recruiting reach, enviable tradition, unlimited financial resources and sterling record of developing NFL talent gives Day a deep roster to draw from in contending for a national championship every season.

All that's thea bad part...there's no margin for error.

After a 13-1 debut season, Day begins spring practice for Year Two knowing that he won't stay popular long if his success doesn't bring home college football's ultimate prize.

Armed with a three-year contract extension that takes him north of $6 million per-year, Day returns six starters on offense and four starters on defense.

How can anyone realistically expect the Buckeyes to contend for a title given the loss of five offensive starters and seven defensive starters, including All-Americans J.K. Dobbins, Jeff Okudah and Chase Young all to the NFL a year early?

Because that's what Ohio State does.

And because it's never about who left OSU, it's about who returns.

That list includes third-place Heisman finisher Justin Fields at quarterback, three starters on the offensive line (including All-American guard Wyatt Davis, leading receiver Chris Olave, shut-down corner Shaun Wade and a defensive line that's still as deep as any in the nation.

Add to that a sterling recruiting class of outstanding wide receivers and the return of defensive end Jonathan Cooper, a team captain who redshirted last season because of a high ankle sprain, and that explains why OSU is a consensus pick to win the Big Ten for a fourth straight season and claim a second straight Playoff berth under Day.

OSU will practice this week, then take off March 9-13 for spring break, resume on March 11 and hold its annual spring game at noon April 11.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and Twitter @BuckeyeMaven.