In a college football season that is already seeing sacrifices made by many involved, one of the most demanding and notable might be that of the Ohio State coaching staff.

The Buckeyes fought like crazy to help push for a reinstatement of a 2020 Big Ten schedule, and are now dedicated to making it work while minimizing risk.

“Some of us are not sleeping in our homes,” head coach Ryan Day said. “I’m not sure everyone realizes all of the sacrifices that we are making to play this season. I certainly didn’t put guidelines in place or tell someone how to handle their business, but we are trying to figure it out. It’s not easy.”

An eight-game schedule, ready to commence on October 24, will have no bye weeks built in and very little (if any) room for error. Many coaches have children potentially exposed at school or in youth sport leagues. It’s a dynamic that has them laser focused and concerned with general day-to-day life outside of football. After all, they are still human beings.

“Each guy is handling it in their own way,” Day continued. “It’s a new dynamic and I know my family is still trying to figure this part out. We try to stay outside and socially distance, but when I go in the house I’m wearing a mask.”

Families are not allowed to come around the facilities, a place where Day said his players and coaches actually feel the safest. Most underclassmen have already moved out of dorms and into other apartments.

The daily antigen testing began on Wednesday, surveilling 170 people involved with the Buckeye bubble. That includes roughly 120 players and then another 50 team personnel in the likes of coaches, trainers, administrators, etc.

“There can be false positives, and all kinds of things can show up,” Day added. “We are in a good place but continually talk through what happens next, if someone (were to test positive) and has to step away. It’s scary because it can ruin your season.”

Ohio State is scheduled to host Nebraska come opening weekend at 12 p.m.

