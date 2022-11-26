Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.

The quick-strike ability of the Michigan offense turned the game in the Wolverines’ favor, and proved to be the deciding factor late as two 75+ yard touchdowns by Donovan Edwards put the game out of reach.

Michigan’s perfect record remains untarnished, and the loss puts Ohio State’s playoff aspirations in jeopardy.

Watch LIVE OR ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Michigan.

