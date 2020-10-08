Ryan Day Radio Show Quick Hitters, October 8

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spent his typical one hour session with Paul Keels and Jim Lachey on Thursday afternoon on the Ohio State Learfield IMG Sports Network. Here are some of the things that Day chatted about as the Buckeyes prepare to kick off the season in just over two weeks.

Addressing multiple practices in pads now since they first put them on last week … "its helped a lot, we've spent so much time doing workouts or just going in helmets, but putting on pads helps us find out who we are … we've had some very physical practices."

On the length of this “training camp” before truly moving to game prep … "we're still in that mode through the weekend, we'll have a hybrid model next week, then game prep the week prior to Nebraska."

Discussing scrimmages … "last Saturday, we were in the stadium with crowd noise and the videos and things that will go on during the game … we are trying to make it as game-like as possible … treating our practices there as much as a game as possible ... that's about the best we can do."

On pumping in crowd noise … "It's a little weird. There are different decibel levels, we are trying to figure out what's allowed, what's over the top, etc … shouldn’t be a distraction to either team, that's not fair to anyone. But it helps a little."

Guys like to compete against each other, we want to try to make it as competitive as possible

On rehearse game-day routines ... "Yeah we have to cover the little things. This year is different … we’ll do a lot more things at the facility, testing, etc." He also talked about how even pregame meals and timing of certain protocols is changing this year.

2-deep report … safety position … we are getting there … "Marcus Hooker, Josh Proctor, Ronnie Hickman, etc. ... Those guys are coming along nicely, Coach Coombs is doing a great job ... he has great enthusiasm that carries over to the entire defense … bringing really good ideas and leadership on the side of the ball."

Working on tempo … "it's critically important to communicate, get your hands in the dirt and line up when you're facing tempo as a defense … if you can line up on D, then you’ve taken away an advantage of playing tempo … then if you play well, you neutralize it nicely."

Huddle is essentially gone now with tempo in college football … "we do huddle in practice, when you’re in no-huddle, you get trained to communicate through signals … we don’t really verbalize it, we more teach the signals … that means mistakes are made sometimes when we actually verbalize things, so we do it (huddle) in practice a little if we have to do it in game."

Snap counts, hard counts … "we do some of that that, we try to have multiple cadences … I think it helps when you're in tempo, you're fast and then you're not … similar to NFL, but different presentation."

QB’s signaling in plays from sideline … "there are a lot of coaches that like to steal signals, so we need to have a good plan to not let them get stolen … we’ll change up who the 'hot guy' is series by series for which one is actually signaling in plays and who is giving dummy signals."

Parents association … "that’s really important to us … part of our recruiting process, you're not just looking at a young man, you're looking at his family … the sphere of influence on a player is critically important … can't let players get distracted and by making sure they come from good families, that helps us feel comfortable."

Paris Johnson, Cam Martinez lost black stripes this week … "two back-to-back really physical practices Tuesday and Wednesday this week … tough sport, guys are sore and tired and bruised … young guys learning a lot about themselves, good to see those two shed their black stripes."

Assigning coaches to the field vs. press box … how does it work this year … "there are rules about who can be on a headset … we need to have the right person on there … you have a guy that looks at the front end and another at the back end … need too give great info down the field … who needs to look a player in the eye vs. who doesn’t … looking for the right mixture … offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson sees things really well up there, he's terrific."

Dress rehearsals … "we are talking about that now actually … I think it could be better situation for us with pregame routine … we love skull session and the walk to the stadium … but we can actually get going over here in the facility, actually get ourselves loose and warmed up … keep pads over at the stadium, but the rest of it over at the Woody in the morning to get taped up and loosened up."

Regarding superstitions ... "players and coaches both have them. As long as you're winning, those things stay the same. Lots of guys have different pregame rituals."

Emails or social media posts from potentially recruits … "Mark Pantoni and our guys get leads from literally all over the place … nice to get great info from people … lots of times our former players will send something along."

"We did a zoom clinic with OHSAA coaches … we want Ohio kids to consider Ohio State … we are nothing without the lifeblood of Ohio … look at our current team and the kids coming in … there is nothing more important that Ohio football around here."

Restrictions on recruiting this time of year … "last February was a dead period and then we were only open for a week before things got shut down … it’s a huge part of our life, going to be basically a year between visits … we've done a good job with it, lots of communication and using technology to stay in touch."

Camps are critical, hard not to have them … "it's hard on the recruits to make a decision without a ton of information … they need to spend time on campus." The Buckeyes can't have anyone on campus until January 1 as of now.

QB in shotgun … last year a little of Justin under center … "we change it up, pistol, offset, under center, etc. … lots of different looks helps … we believe if you get good at what you do, you can keep the defense from recognizing too easily what you’re doing … helps the O-line too."

"Advantage of pistol formation, having tailback behind QB is that there's no tips on which direction the play is going … it limits things you can do and what you can run, but has some advantages."