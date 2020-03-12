Ryan Day Suspends Ohio State Recruiting as Precaution

Ohio State's adjustments to COVID-19 precautions will include a halt to its spring football recruiting, barring off-campus coaches' travel and on-campus visits by prospective players for the next six weeks

OSU coach Ryan Day made the announcement via Twitter a few hours after the NCAA and Big Ten announced limited-attendance policies for their respective basketball tournaments.

"We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues," Day's Tweet read. "In addition, our coaches will not recruit off campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines."

Any football recruits planning to visit OSU through April 20 on either official or unofficial visits will have those plans postponed.

Day's staff will also observe the university's temporary travel restrictions until that date.

The NCAA recruiting calendar stipulates an April 15 start to the spring evaluation period.

Coaches cannot travel until that date, but Ohio State was expected to host players on visits to spring practice.

Currently, the Buckeyes are in a week-long spring-break hiatus.

The team's practice schedule could be adjusted before workouts were scheduled to resume on Monday.

OSU's adjustments to national health concerns began Monday when it announced a suspension of all on-campus, in-person classes through March 30.

That announcement came via email from OSU President Michael Drake to students.

Michigan was the first Big Ten school to announce football scheduling adjustments in relation to Coronavirus concerns when it cancelled its spring game on Wednesday.

OSU's spring game is schuduled for April 11.

