Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hasn't spoken publicly in quite some time as the Buckeyes program tries to figure out what the 2020 season looks like. But Day briefly addressed the media on Thursday to announce the captains for the season and thank everyone involved in helping the off-season program get off to a good start.

Day did not take questions, but he is scheduled to speak again on Thursday ahead of Friday's first day of scheduled training camp. However, the Big Ten has not yet released the 2020 schedule, which means they also haven't given schools the green-light to begin official camp practice. Here are several of his comments:

“Our players and coaches, I think, have been doing an excellent job taking care of themselves and taking care of their health over the past few months. They’re holding each other accountable because we’re all in this thing together."

“Our testing policy and procedures that our medical staff and our training staff and sports performance and our administration have implemented here has allowed our players and our staff and our coaches the confidence to know we are doing everything we can to create the safest environment possible when we walk into the Woody every day."

“The same group has worked around the clock. They have been tirelessly working here to create the protocols and procedures for training camp that start this week."

“The only way any of this is possible is because of the tremendous leadership of the team. Our upperclassmen, with their ability to hold each other accountable and communicate about their experiences during this time have been awesome to see and inspiring for our staff to watch.”

“The hardest part, I think, for this team over the past few months and the last few weeks have been the unknowns. But I promise you our leadership has kept this team hungry and we are training at a championship level. That has been cool to see.”

