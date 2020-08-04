BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Ryan Day Appreciates Everyone's Effort During Pandemic-Adjusted Schedule

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hasn't spoken publicly in quite some time as the Buckeyes program tries to figure out what the 2020 season looks like. But Day briefly addressed the media on Thursday to announce the captains for the season and thank everyone involved in helping the off-season program get off to a good start. 

Day did not take questions, but he is scheduled to speak again on Thursday ahead of Friday's first day of scheduled training camp. However, the Big Ten has not yet released the 2020 schedule, which means they also haven't given schools the green-light to begin official camp practice. Here are several of his comments:

“Our players and coaches, I think, have been doing an excellent job taking care of themselves and taking care of their health over the past few months. They’re holding each other accountable because we’re all in this thing together."

“Our testing policy and procedures that our medical staff and our training staff and sports performance and our administration have implemented here has allowed our players and our staff and our coaches the confidence to know we are doing everything we can to create the safest environment possible when we walk into the Woody every day."

“The same group has worked around the clock. They have been tirelessly working here to create the protocols and procedures for training camp that start this week."

“The only way any of this is possible is because of the tremendous leadership of the team. Our upperclassmen, with their ability to hold each other accountable and communicate about their experiences during this time have been awesome to see and inspiring for our staff to watch.”

“The hardest part, I think, for this team over the past few months and the last few weeks have been the unknowns. But I promise you our leadership has kept this team hungry and we are training at a championship level. That has been cool to see.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Names Seven Captains for the 2020 Season

Justin Fields and Tuf Borland headline the 2020 Ohio State football captains. Check out who else was selected to lead this year's team.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Never Considered Opting Out of the Season

While some college football stars are choosing not to play this year, Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields is all-in on the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio High School Football Uncertainty Looming for Buckeye Recruits

OHSAA moves forward with August 1 start date as multiple districts suspend activities.

Tyler Stephen

by

ActionJacksonnn

TreVeyon Henderson, Evan Pryor on SI All-American Top-10 List at Running Back

Both future Buckeyes, class of 2021, comfortably make their SIAA positional list.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Fall Schedule Release Delayed

The Buckeyes and the rest of the league are in a holding pattern while Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren weighs the pros and cons of having a season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Fall Sports Seasons Should Soon Have Clarity

The NCAA is set to rule on fall sports championships and the Big Ten should release its fall schedule soon. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

BuckeyeBabe247

How the Buckeyes Will Try to Replace Chase Young, Re-engineer Defensive Line

Ohio State had the best defensive line in college football last year, but it will look drastically different in 2020. Read more about who they can expect to get contributions from this season.

Jake Hromada

Recruiting: Buckeyes Offer Top 2022 Athlete Keon Sabb from New Jersey

Buckeyes currently have four in-state commits for the group.

Adam Prescott

Most Surprising Recruits for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 2

The most "overachieving" Buckeyes based on high school recruiting ranking.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio Statewide Order May Ban Fans at Buckeye Games

Ohio law currently prevents fans from attending games, but the Ohio Department of Health says it could be rescinded or modified. Read more.

Brendan Gulick