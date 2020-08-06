BuckeyesNow
Ryan Day and Ohio State Focused on Getting Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

Adam Prescott

The world of competitive athletics, at any level, can deliver many forms of adversity and forces participants to adapt on the fly. The difference between success and failure oftentimes comes down to how you transition through these difficult circumstances.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day echoed that notion Thursday afternoon following his team’s opening football practice to begin training camp. The Buckeyes are now preparing for a 2020 season that will be surrounded by ongoing uncertainty related to the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic.

“The message has always been to focus on right now and win the moment,” Day said. “This is the ultimate situation for that because you don’t know what is coming tomorrow. There are so many distractions going on in the world, so we have to make sure we stay locked together on the present. Then we will wake up in the morning and see what comes. Each day arrives with new challenges.”

Due to Ohio State’s first game being moved two days from that initial opening weekend, the Buckeyes were allowed to launch camp earlier than expected. OSU was originally scheduled to begin Friday but action around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center is now in full swing.

“Everything changes on a daily basis so we will continue to adapt,” Day said when asked about his comfort level. “I am comfortable with us starting training camp but, playing a game, not quite yet. The Big Ten has done a great job laying out protocols but there’s obviously more than needs to happen. We are all working hard to put details together so that we can take the field for that first game.”

The Big Ten announced its new/revised conference-only schedule Wednesday morning, consisting of 10 regular-season contests and the annual title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ohio State is slated to open on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Illinois in Champaign.

Leadership and Self-Discipline Guiding Buckeyes as Training Camp Begins

Ryan Day says team could have had 11 or 12 captains.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Six Big Ten schools make the Top 25, with the Buckeyes receiving 17 first-place votes to sit only behind Clemson.

Adam Prescott

Josh Myers thinks Ohio State offensive line can be best in the nation

The Buckeyes return three starters to this year's line and have several talented options at the other two spots.

Brendan Gulick

Jonathon Cooper: "I'm focused on being a leader"

The fifth-year Buckeye is a two-time captain and he's ready to lead Ohio State during an incredibly challenging year. Read more.

Staff Writer

Linebacker Tuf Borland Named Three-Time Captain

Borland captained one of the best defenses in college football last year, so this decision comes as no surprise. Read more about one of OSU's seven picks.

Jake Hromada

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Coaches in National Recruiter Rankings

Multiple assistants ranked among the top-15 nationally for 2021 and 2022.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Football Players Issue Unity Proposal on The Players Tribune

More than 1,000 players collaborate to express concerns and requests.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State Names Seven Captains for the 2020 Season

Justin Fields and Tuf Borland headline the 2020 Ohio State football captains. Check out who else was selected to lead this year's team.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Never Considered Opting Out of the Season

While some college football stars are choosing not to play this year, Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields is all-in on the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Justin Hilliard confident there will be a Season, OSU leadership

Hilliard is the oldest player on the Buckeyes. Read more about how the sixth-year linebacker is taking seriously his role as a captain.

Staff Writer