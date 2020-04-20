Spielman & Hooley: Assessing OSU's Other NFL Draft Hopefuls

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about which Ohio State player not named Chase Young, Jeff Okudah or J.K. Dobbins will have the longest and most productive NFL career; Monday is a big day in the rehabilitation of Macy Spielman from her torn ACL, Michael Jordan still inspires Mr. Spielman, OSU puts out a riveting video to encourage Ohioans and the number 40 has great significance beyond the goal of fundraising for COVID-19 relief.

It doesn't take Spiels long to select his OSU NFL Draft prospect who will have the longest career, apart from certain first-rounders Chase Young and Jeff Okudah and no-lower-than-second-rounder J.K. Dobbins.

K.J. Hill, Binjamin Victor and Austin Mack all have qualities that will intrigue an NFL team, but all of them have at least one quality a team might stress over.

Jonah Jackson had a very productive senior year on the Ohio State offensive line. Does that translate into a long NFL career?

Robert Landers and Devon Hamilton helped keep the pressure off Chase Young a year ago. Does that mean Landers and/or Hamilton are six-to-eight-year pros?

Damon Arnette proved something to NFL scouts with something he persevered through a year ago.

Jordan Fuller was extremely solid at the back of OSU's defense, but there's something that will be hard for NFL teams to overlook.

Ohio State publishes a clever, inspiring video published on Ryan Day's Twitter timeline that Spiels hasn't seen, but will certainly love.

Spiels did see the Michael Jordan documentary, Last Dance, and he's enthralled anew at MJ's competitive fire.

Chris has another Big Ten championship ring up for auction. This will fund COVID-19 relief drawings every Friday, so if you know of someone who can help us reach our $40,000 fundraising goal and would like a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia from a College Football Hall-of-Famer, turn them on to his Ebay auction page.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

