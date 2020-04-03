BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: Backup Plans for CFB Season

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes the drawing of four winners of $250 apiece from Chris' auctions of his personal memorabilia, Kaleb Wesson's decision to enter the NBA Draft, contingency plans for the 2020 college football season and a little-known fact about Sonny Spielman.

The auction for Chris' 1984 Big Ten championship ring is up to $10,000, with one day to go.

The price for Spielman's 1994 All-Madden Team leather jacket has topped $2,500.

Kaleb Wesson enters the NBA Draft.

This is the second time Kaleb has tested the professional waters. The first time, he dipped his toe in. This time, it seems he's diving in.

COVID-19 will likely change how prospects like Wesson go through the pre-draft process. That could increase the likelihood he returns to OSU.

You probably know that Chris' dad, Sonny, was a football coach. But did you know what else was in his athletic repertoire?

A story from WatchStadium.com surveys Division I athletic directors, who are already planning for dramatic alterations to the college football season.

One option is to eliminate non-conference games and start the season in October. That would be devastating to programs like Bowling Green, which depends on the check it would get from playing at Ohio State to operate its athletic department.

If spring football in 2021 really means the 2020 season is played in the spring, that would take a toll on some minor bowl games.

 The optics of allowing fall sport athletes to return to campus for competition, but keeping other students away and holding classes on line would be a challenge to get past some university presidents.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give t others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

