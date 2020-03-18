Spielman & Hooley: Does Malcolm Jenkins Fit Browns?

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the Browns' free-agency spending spree, Case Keenum as the perfect backup to Baker Mayfield, Ron Lewis' big shot that saved the Buckeyes and whether Malcolm Jenkins fits in Cleveland.

We observe social distancing in the podcast studios out of respect for COVID-19.

NFL players upset with the new CBA deal aren't letting their objection keep them from signing big free-agent deals.

We like the NFL conducting business as usual amid coronavirus cutbacks, but some people don't.

Phillip Rivers in Indy or Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina...which makes more sense?

You can nominate someone impacted by job cutbacks to win $100 on Friday.

Rick Spielman makes a gangsta trade.

Case Keenum comes to Cleveland.

Two Buckeye football reporters argue over something they could have both agreed on.

Spiels gives a scouting report on Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin

Doug Lesmerises recommends the Browns sign Malcolm Jenkins.

Tom Brady appears bound for Tampa.

Happy anniversary, Ron Lewis. He hit a big, really big, shot against Xavier that, had it not gone down, might have changed the course of history for Thad Matta, Mike Conley and Greg Oden.

Emailers nominate people in need to win $100.

Spiels gives his review of the Impossible Whopper. Both of them.

