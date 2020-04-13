Spielman & Hooley: Football Without Fans Brings Challenges

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the competitive balance advantage Ohio State is gaining in spring sports, how football without fans would impact the Buckeyes' athletic budget, Jim Harbaugh's pro-life stance, Chris' interaction with a single mom among the winners of the COVID-19 relief drawing and when the college football season is likely to start.'

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith discusses a wide range of topics in a conference call with reporters.

Did you see Tiger win the Masters and the Cavs win the NBA Championship yesterday?

There's a devastating increase in some horrible things since the quarantine began.

Chris gets to meet the recipient of COVID-19 relief via our Friday drawings of your nominees.

Football without fans removes many elements that contribute to the Ohio State athletic budget that supports 35 other sports.

College football's return in October makes sense, but that would force an adjustment to everyone's schedule.

Jim Harbaugh sits for a podcast with National Review and offends the pro-abortion lobby.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

