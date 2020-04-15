Spielman & Hooley: Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament in July

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the PGA Tour resuming competition in June, the Memorial Tournament moving into mid-July, how college football differs from the PGA Tour in social distancing challenges, grading Chris Holtmann three years into his career at Ohio Sate and the Clay Travis-Peter King interview on Tuesday morning.

The PGA Tour has reworked its calendar to commence the season in mid-June, with the Memorial Tournament slated for July 16-19 at Muirfield Village.

Rain always seems to threaten Jack's tournament, but a mid-July date probably takes that out of the equation.

If Muirfield is hard and fast, like it should be in the heat of summer, golfers will be playing a much different course than which they are accustomed.

Social distancing in golf is a lot easier to accomplish than social distancing in college football.

The one place Mr. Spielman has never sat to watch an Ohio State football game.

Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones are among those consulted on a presidential committee to wrestling with the best way to reopen the country after COVID-19 precautions abate.

Peter King goes on Clay Travis' radio show to have a conversation that's instructive for all who disagree.

Chris Holtmann's Ohio State basketball roster gets an extreme home makeover.

Comparing Holtmann to other coaches hired the same season is telling when it comes to grading his performance.

Spiels is ready to place another coveted piece of memorabilia up for auction to fund coronavirus relief among our listeners. Will it be his ruby slippers from the 1987 Cotton Bowl win over Texas A & M, or will it be the Big Ten championship ring the Buckeyes won that season?

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

