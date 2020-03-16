Spielman & Hooley: OSU Shuts Down Amid COVID-19 Concern

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the National Football League Players Association narrowly approving a 10-year collective bargaining agreement to maintain labor peace in the league, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's update on COVID-19-related precautions on campus and how those will impact the Buckeyes football team.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

COVID-19 brings a halt to sports in America.

This gives us an opportunity to pull together and sacrifice for each other.

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com to enter a drawing aimed at filling in some of the financial gaps forced upon you by coronavirus concerns.

Why the NFLPA made the right decision to ratify the new CBA.

There will now be seven playoff teams per-conference, hence only one bye on each side of the playoff bracket.

A 17-game regular season arrives in 2021.

It's impossible with 17 games to split the schedule evenly home and road. There are several options on how that can be handled, including one that plays the 17 extra games league-wide in foreign markets or domestic markets without current teams.

Gene Smith held a conference call Friday to outline measures Ohio State is taking to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak and what that means for the athletic department.

OSU athletes, and all students, must be out of the dorms next week.

Athletic facilities are closed by order of the Big Ten until April 6.

Ohio State hasn't cancelled the remainder of spring practice yet, but that seems inevitable.

Smith says he is in favor of an extra year of eligibility for both spring sports athletes, who have had their seasons wiped out, and winter sports athletes who did not get to compete for a championship.

Follow us on Patreon. Every dollar will be donated back to listeners of the podcast who have COVID-19-related financial needs. Four winners drawn each Friday for at least the next five Fridays.

Follow us on Facebook and watch us live at 7 a.m.-ish Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.