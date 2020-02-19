Spielman & Hooley: Cardale Jones is Face of XFL

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about John Beilein's likely departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cardale Jones' fast start in the XFL and Joe Burrow's passive-aggressive treatment of the Bengals.

Today:

John Beilein has had enough of life in the NBA and is willing to pay an exit fee of $10 million or more in forfeited salary.

Why did he not work in the NBA?

Is there a Big Ten job that is likely to be a fit for Beilein?

Don't be surprised if Beilein opts for a job that's more pure coaching than chasing the big time.

Cardale Jones has been the face of the XFL through two weeks.

The XFL offers some innovations in rules and in broadcast practices that merit a discussion.

Would or should the XFL start to target college freshmen or sophomores before they are eligible for the NFL?

What are the salaries in the XFL and can guys leave for the NFL?

Joe Burrow has the NFL world by the tail as the Combine approaches.

Should Burrow work out in Indianapolis

Will Burrow put to rest on Tuesday all the speculation about him not wanting to play in Cincinnati?

Are the Bengals really the train wreck everyone seems to think they are?

More drama at Michigan State, where a photo could make things as dicey for Mark Dantonio as Mel Tucker's awkward exit from Colorado has made it for him with Buffalos' boosters.

CeeDee Lamb looks small to Bruce, which makes Spiels question his eyesight. Or, sanity.

Which of the gifts given you do you struggle most to claim?

Jahsen Wint's dismissal from the Ohio State football team and whether it's irrevocable, the radio silence on Baker Mayfield's rumored exploits, Myles Garrett doing something really dumb in the wake of his reinstatement, OSU hoops winning close after winning big against Rutgers and a priest who gave Chris some enlightening advice.

