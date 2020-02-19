BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: Cardale Jones is Face of XFL

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about John Beilein's likely departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cardale Jones' fast start in the XFL and Joe Burrow's passive-aggressive treatment of the Bengals. 

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com 

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it: 

http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/ 

Today: 

John Beilein has had enough of life in the NBA and is willing to pay an exit fee of $10 million or more in forfeited salary. 

Why did he not work in the NBA? 

Is there a Big Ten job that is likely to be a fit for Beilein? 

Don't be surprised if Beilein opts for a job that's more pure coaching than chasing the big time. 

Cardale Jones has been the face of the XFL through two weeks. 

The XFL offers some innovations in rules and in broadcast practices that merit a discussion. 

Would or should the XFL start to target college freshmen or sophomores before they are eligible for the NFL? 

What are the salaries in the XFL and can guys leave for the NFL? 

Joe Burrow has the NFL world by the tail as the Combine approaches. 

Should Burrow work out in Indianapolis 

Will Burrow put to rest on Tuesday all the speculation about him not wanting to play in Cincinnati? 

Are the Bengals really the train wreck everyone seems to think they are? 

More drama at Michigan State, where a photo could make things as dicey for Mark Dantonio as Mel Tucker's awkward exit from Colorado has made it for him with Buffalos' boosters.

CeeDee Lamb looks small to Bruce, which makes Spiels question his eyesight. Or, sanity. 

Which of the gifts given you do you struggle most to claim? 

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Spielman+and+Hooley 

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpielmanandHooley-105631117491665/ 

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spielmanandhooley/ 

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788 

Subscribe on Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/spielman-and-hooley

