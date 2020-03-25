BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: Some Questions for Ryan Day

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes a scouting report on transfer running back Trey Semon, a recap of the contract Malcolm Jenkins signed with the New Orleans Saints, discussion about the likelihood of the NFL Draft occurring in April and questions for Ryan Day via an upcoming teleconference.

An Oklahoma reporter provides a scouting report on Trey Sermon.

The qualities Sermon exhibits make him sound somewhat like Master Teague and somewhat like J.K. Dobbins.

What's the ceiling for Sermon as the Buckeyes' starter?

Sermon is the best Ohio State could have done given the situation it is in at running back.

Ryan Day is holding a teleconference on Sunday.

Mr. Spielman suggests a question for Coach Day, and it's a good one.

Day's availability will give us a window into where the Buckeye players are right now, and whether they can do any work together?

The COVID-19 precautions prevent OSU from discovering the most important thing it prioritized for spring practice.

Karl Anthony Towns' personalizes the coronavirus crisis, and he likely won't be the last athlete touched by it.

Malcolm Jenkins' contract with the New Orleans Saints says something if you read between the lines.

NFL general managers are at odds with Roger Goodell over proceeding with the draft on April 23.

Why will some teams have an advantage over others and is there any way to eliminate that?

A Tweet sparks a private conversation that's held very publicly.

