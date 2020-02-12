Spielman & Hooley: Tucker to MSU; OSU Player Arrests

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about Mel Tucker's hiring at Michigan State, the arrest of OSU players Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep on rape and kidnapping charges, Baker Mayfield doing for the Cheesecake Factor what Tiger Woods did for Perkins Pancakes and a discussion on brokenness and how to rebound from it.

Today:

Michigan State digs into its 401K or university endowment and doubles Mel Tucker's salary to lure him from Colorado to East Lansing.

The Spartans pulled this search out of the fire by getting a former OSU defensive coordinator after getting rejected by a former OSU defensive coordinator to replace a former OSU defensive coordinator.

Tucker is a very good recruiter, and could make hay in Ohio now that Ryan Day is recruiting nationally and Jim Harbaugh is doing whatever Jim Harbaugh is doing.

A Twitter apology is not a real apology and a Twitter no is apparently not a real no.

OSU defensive backs Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep are in the Franklin County Jail on rape and kidnapping charges

This is the first defining challenge of Ryan Day as Ohio State's head coach

How should Day respond to this in the short term and the long term.

Ohio State might make Day's decision easy

This is not a matter OSU will take lightly, given recent events

The hits just keep on, uh, happening, for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns

A young woman makes scandalous allegations about Mayfield that speak to the maturity and judgment issues that have occurred before

The Browns must take not only these allegagtions seriously, but must project forward to how bad this could be. Think Tiger Woods and go from there.

The smart thing for Cleveland is to have a very viable alternative in place at quarterback in case you need it in the fall.

Teddy Bridgewater is a possible solution, given his history with Kevin Stefanski.

Speaking of Kevin Stefanski, welcome to Cleveland, sir.

The reports from OSU and Cleveland make this a good time to talk about brokenness and how to respond to it

There's a difference between sorrow and repentence.

Spiels shares some scriptural wisdom

